'Heartstopper' actor Kit Conner to lead horror film 'One Of Us'

Emmy winner and Heartstopper star Kit Conner has been confirmed to lead the mystery-horror film, One Of Us.

The upcoming horror is an emblematic film which is about the death of members of a family, who are dying one after another. The youngest member, played by Kit Conner looks to solve the mystery.

Deadline reported on March 10, that filming is scheduled to begin in Belfast, Northern Ireland later this month.

Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) ,and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones) are also set to star in the film.



The new film marks the debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff. Raquel Baldwin will be producing, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graff executive-producing.



Conner is credited with Heartstopper, Rocketman, and His Dark Materials.