Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘crowing self-advertisement of cringing victimhood’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to leave their alleged “crowing self-advertisement of cringing victimhood” in LA when attending the Coronation.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “Their admirers will be pleased that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to fit this event into their fashionable Californian schedule.”

“And while many of the King's subjects will share my own distaste for the way they have behaved since quitting the Royal Family, most people in Britain will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that this dire pair will not spoil a day of national rejoicing.”

“There's no doubt that many will have been hoping that they would stay put in America.”

“After all, the couple have spent the last three years rubbishing not only Harry's nearest and dearest but the very idea of Royalty.”

“They have claimed that the Press – which in fact greeted their union with rapture, and made Meghan into a heroine – has been consistently sneering at them.”

“And in a terrible mixture of crowing self-advertisement and cringing victimhood, they have attacked Britain and its royal heritage.”