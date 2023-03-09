 
Thursday March 09, 2023
Chrissy Teigen unveils new red hair look on social media

Chrissy Teigen also gets an approval from Grammy-winning husband John Legend

By Web Desk
March 09, 2023
Chrissy Teigen decided to ditch her brunette locks for a new red color as she revealed the new look on social media.

On March 9, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video featuring her red hair colour look.

The model, 37, captioned the post, "Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden."

As per People, Chrissy can be seen wearing a colourful silk robe, showing off her new hair look as her hairstylist fixes her hair.

Teigen's musician husband, John Legend, took to the comments section and wrote, "Gorgeous."