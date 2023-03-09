Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never left royal titles: ‘Can’t boil down the royal oil’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to christen Lilibet reportedly proves their yearning for ‘scrumptious titles’.



According to the Daily Mail these admissions and allegations have been shared by royal author and commentator Jan Moir.

She claims, “When you boil down the royal oil, when you crack open the ermine crust and finally get to the golden gravy that lies beneath, what you discover is that Harry and Meghan actually want everything to do with royalty after all. Everything!”

“But especially the prestige, the cachet and most of all the scrumptious titles, for themselves and for their children too.”