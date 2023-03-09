Prince Harry tarnished his image with controversial views about use of drugs: expert

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Prince Harry's confession of drug use in his book and a recent interview may tarnish his image.
Speaking to express.co.uk, the expert also talked about the controversial views of trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate with whom Harry sat during a therapy session.
"In the interview he talked of hallucinogens helping to 'clean the windscreen' of his troubled mind. Dr Maté’s views on certain drugs are extremely controversial too as are some of his political views. This choice of guru may well also prove unwise for Harry. It is unclear whose, if any, advice he is taking, said Richard Fitzwilliams.
He added, "I would have thought his comments about using drugs very controversial. The parts of his memoir where this is discussed, include him talking to a dustbin lid and this hasn’t been beneficial to his image."
