Meghan Markle 'crazy working hours' hindered pregnancy

Meghan Markle faced difficulties as she prepared to conceive her first child.
Despite their work pressures, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen on becoming parents.
Explaining his desire in book 'Spare',Harry begins: "We both wanted to start a family straightaway. We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, the timing wasn’t ideal, but too bad. This had always been our main priority. We worried about the stress of our daily lives, that it might prevent us getting pregnant.
Harry admitted: "The toll was starting to be visible on Meg; she’d lost a great deal of weight in the last year, despite all the shepherd’s pie. I’m eating more than ever, she reported—yet her weight kept dropping."
