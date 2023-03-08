Raquel Leviss speaks up on Tom Sandoval Scandal: 'I am not a victim'

Raquel Leviss has come forward to address the allegations of affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.



On March 8, Raquel Leviss released an Instagram statement that read, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."

She continued, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."



Speaking of reflection, Leviss, 28, said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

Adding on, she said, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."



Leviss also shared steps she is taking, "I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health, "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness."

"Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes," the actress concluded.



Leviss' apology comes hours after Tom Sandoval released his own apology letter to now ex Ariana Madix.