Meghan Markle was 'genuinely confused' after Kate Middleton 'hormones' complaint

Meghan Markle was perplexed after noticing Kate Middleton’s grievances towards her.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry reveals Kate Middleton demanded an apology after Meghan commented on her hormones right after the birth of Prince Louis.

He pens: “Meg’s eyes got wide. She looked genuinely confused. I’m sorry I talked about your hormones. That’s just how I talk with my girlfriends. Willy pointed at Meg. It’s rude, Meghan. It’s not what’s done here in Britain.”

Meghan then asked William to take his finger away: “Kindly take your finger out of my face. Was this really happening? Had it actually come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”

Harry then continues: “Meg said she’d never intentionally do anything to hurt Kate, and if she ever did, she asked Kate to please just let her know so it wouldn’t happen again. We all hugged. Kind of.”