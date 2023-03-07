K-pop group NCT’s Haechan gets house invaded by obsessive fans

The company have threatened to take action against these fans

K-pop group NCT’s agency issues a warning after member Haechan’s house is trespassed on by fans. They mentioned how the behavior of certain fans was negatively affecting the members’ lives:



“The members have been suffering severely due to the continuation of [actions such as] visiting places related to the NCT members’ daily lives without authorization and waiting for them, following their vehicles, excessively contacting or photographing the members within the airport security zone including on-board the plane, illegally acquiring personal information and attempting to contact them indiscriminately, and spreading malicious rumors.”

They then brought up an incident where Haechan’s home was broken into last year: “In particular, at the end of November last year, there was a trespassing incident at Haechan’s residence with a so-called “sasaeng” (referring to those who invade the personal lives of celebrities). As Haechan is living with his family, not only Haechan but also his family have complained about receiving considerable psychological damage.

The trespassing “sasaeng” has been indicted by the prosecution, and although [the case] was wrapped up generously without criminal punishment according to Haechan’s wishes, it revealed the seriousness of the issue of invading the privacy of artists, and we decided to reveal this situation with the means of making a warning so that a problem such as this no longer occurs.”