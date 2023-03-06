Blackpink's company makes startling announcement about their new group

The trainees were visibly surprised by the news

YG Entertainment, the company behind K-pop group Blackpink confirms their new group Baby Monster will not be debuting with seven members.

On March 6th, they posted a new last evaluation teaser which shows the founder of the company Yang Hyun Suk announcing that Baby Monster will not be debuting with all the members.

A total of seven trainees were introduced as the potential members of the young group but it seems the girls were just as shocked as the audience when Yang Hyun Suk announced the news: “BABYMONSTER will never be a seven-member group. There will definitely be eliminated [trainees].”

The members who will get to debut in the group will be decided by their final monthly evaluations which will be released to the public before they decide on the final lineup.