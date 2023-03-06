Comedians defend Chris Rock amid backlash for mocking Meghan Markle 'racism claims'

Some renowned comedians have come in support of Chris Rock amid backlash for mocking Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle during his recent Netflix special.

The special show saw Rock, 58, open up on the infamous Oscars slap he received from Will Smith, his opinions on ‘being a victim’, and the Duchess of Sussex.

After taking jibe at Smith, the comedian turned his gun at Meghan and her husband Prince Harry while talking about their infamous Oprah interview in which the couple claimed a senior member of the Royal Family made a comment about the colour of skin of the couple’s then-unborn child Archie.



Rock took a savage dig at the Duchess during the show, saying: "I was like, didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery? Hit the ****** light skinned lottery and still going off complaining. Acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah like 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.

"It's the royal family, you didn't Google these *******. What the ******* is she talking about she didn't know. It's the royal family. They're the original racists. They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugar Hill Gang of racism."

Comedians have shared their views on the comments, with many defending Rock for his set.

Judi Love, Loose Women panelist, also shared her opinion of the jokes as she tweeted: "I saw it live! But lord it hits differently when you see it recorded knowing the world and specifically certain people can see it too!"

Jim Gaffigan, Stand-up comedian and author, also shared his opinion and wrote: "Like most comedians I’m continuously grateful for the existence of Chris Rock. Thank you comedy gods."

Comedian London Hughes also voiced support for Rock, saying she doesn’t understand ‘followers being weird’ because of her support.

"Don’t understand followers being weird with me for supporting Chris Rock, like you do know I’m a comedian right?" she said.

Despite the support, many have taken to social media to criticise the comedian for his comments towards Markle, branding them ‘problematic’.

Activist and Undistracted host Brittany Packnett Cunningham posted: "His whole career has been about punching down on Black folk and making white people laugh with it. Black women especially. Times have changed & he hasn’t. The data is clear."