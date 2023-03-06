 
Monday March 06, 2023
‘Thankfully’ Prince Harry’s ‘spared’ fans ‘Harry the Early Years’ memoir

Prince Harry lauded for sparing the world of an entire memoir dedicated to his ‘similarities’ with Diana

By Web Desk
March 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry urged to forgo the idea of a memoir highlighting his early years, as experts rejoice over his fading memories.

These allegations and claims have been made by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.

Her revelations were made in a piece for The Sun, and address the ‘vulnerable’ nature of Prince Harry’s antics against the Firm.

“The King gets another ­slating as H does an ‘act of service’ telling of his woes.”

“In therapy, Harry says: ‘I was most scared about losing the memory of my mum’.”

“But at least this lack of memory of the late Princess spares us from another tome — Harry the Early Years.”