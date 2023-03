Rihanna's infant ‘throws fits’ over unborn sibling getting Oscars invite: ‘Why not me?’

Rihanna's son throws an adorable tantrum over his unborn sibling getting to go to the Oscars over him, after winning Superbowl opportunity.

The singer-songwriter showed a sneak peek of the entire moment, over on Instagram.

For those unversed the first-time Academy Award nominee is currently pregnant with her second.

The post included a series of close-up images, and even a video of the little guy.

It was the caption that wound up being the icing on the cake however, for it reads, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him”.

Shortly after the post went live, many a Hollywood A-listers urged the singer to bring her son as they would offer their baby sitting services free of charge.

Whereas others on the other hand, joined in on the fun and poked fun at the first-born and “Why he complaining, he already featured in the Met Gala while they built a marble statue in their honor”

Where as another wondered, “being on the cover of vogue twice isn’t enough?! lol he’s so sweet”