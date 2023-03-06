Meghan Markle 'melted' after THIS Queen Elizabeth II compliment

Meghan Markle was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to pick her wedding tiara.

The ‘Suits’ star, who prepared to tie the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, was given an opportunity to wear Her Majesty’s headpiece.

Sharing details from the day when he and Meghan were called at the Palace, Harry notes: “We walked into Granny’s private dressing room, right next to her bedroom, a space I’d never been in. Along with Granny was a jewelry expert, an eminent historian who knew the lineage of each stone in the royal collection. Also present was Granny’s dresser and confidante, Angela.”

“Five tiaras were arrayed on a table, and Granny directed Meg to try on each one before a full-length mirror. I stood behind, watching. One was all emeralds. One was aquamarines. Each was more dazzlingly stunning than the last. Each took my breath. I wasn’t the only one. Granny said to Meg quite tenderly: Tiaras suit you. Meg melted. Thank you, Ma’am,” he added.

Her Majesty then helped Meghan pick a tiara for her wedding scheduled in May.