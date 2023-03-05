Prince Harry issues new warning to King Charles?

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has no regrets over his claims and allegations, insisting he's performing 'an act of service' for others in tell-all interviews.

The Due of Sussex appeared warning his father and brother in chat with Dr Gabor Maté, saying he's performing 'an act of service' for others by sharing stories about his life.

The 38-year-old royal added that the "world will be a better place" if people can be encouraged to "acknowledge what has happened to them".

Harry explained that he wants to encourage others to speak openly about their past experiences, specifically in regards to mental health.

"There are people that have shared things of my life, outside of my control, true or false, but to be able to share the things of my life that I think are important for other people... it feels like an act of service. I think that's probably the same thing here as well, which is that vulnerability is so important," said Harry in conversation with Maté over Zoom.

"And if we can encourage other people to be vulnerable themselves to be able to have conversations with their own families and conversations with themselves and acknowledge what has happened to them. And I think in the world will be a better place."



Archie and Lilibet father Harry's focus of discussion with Maté was about "living with loss and the importance of personal healing."