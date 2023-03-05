Benny Dayal shares health update after suffering injuries during concert in Chennai

Benny Dayal sung famous song 'Badtameez Dil' from 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Benny Dayal suffers minor injuries as he gets hit by a drone dursing his concert in Chennai.

A video has been circulating on the internet of his unexpected accident that took place during his concert at Cultural Fest of Vellore Institute of Technology.

The video shows Benny singing AR Rahman’s hit track Urvashi Urvashi on stage. While performing, a drone approach towards him. He steps back to save himself for the first time, but the drone approaches him the second time and hits him at the back of his head.

Dayal instantly drops on the stage on his knees as he witnesses extreme pain. His crew member immediately rushes towards him to help him.

The Badtameez Dil singer was taken to the nearest hospital without any delay. Reportedly, he has not suffered any serious injuries. He has had minor injuries on his fingers and the back of his head.

Recently, the singer shared his health update along with a special message for the drone operators. He also urged the authorities to ensure safety of the artists performing live on stage, reports PinkVilla.

He wrote: “All artists should make sure that they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones. Please, all colleges, companies, show or event organizers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone."



Benny Dayal is one of the most famous Indian playback singers. He has sung some very famous songs namely; Lat Lag Gayee, Let’s Nacho, Uff, Locha-e-ulfat and many more.

