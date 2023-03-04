Nicola Peltz's cryptic post leave fans wondering whether 'feud' with Victoria Beckham is really over?

Nicola Peltz's recent Tiktok video raised some eyebrows as fans are left wondering whether her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham is really over.
On Saturday, March 4, Nicola Peltz shared a cryptic TikTok video on her Instagram story, featuring her miming the lyrics to Lola Young's Don't Hate Me, just a day after her reunion with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham's family.
As per Daily Mail, the Beckham's appeared to have quashed the family feud rumours when Victoria dressed her daughter-in-law in one of her garments at her show.
However, after Nicola shared the video on Instagram, fans were left wondering whether it was aimed at her mother-in-law.
The lyrics which the actress mimed, read, "You said that I'm really f***ing boring, well, that's rich coming from you. Cause when you rain your f***ing pouring. I can't win, I can't lose."
In the comments section, one person questioned, "Is this fur your mother-in-law?"
Another fan chimed in, "I think the problem is, you and Vicky are both more alike than you would like to admit."
"Ping this to Victoria Beckham?" a third fan wrote in the comments.
