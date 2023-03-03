K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam unveils track list for comeback

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 has revealed the track list for his upcoming album Sour & Sweet on March 3rd. It will have a total of eight tracks.
The songs will be called Feather, Take It Easy, Ghost, Sour & Sweet, Let’s Dance, About You, Tippy Toe and Wings. Earlier on March 2nd, the artist also posted the comeback schedule for the album.
The concept pictures will start being revealed from March 8th, with the music video teaser releasing on the 22nd. Lastly, the album itself and the music video will come out on March 28th.
The Thai rapper announced his official comeback on February 28th, first teasing it by dropping a mysterious date the day before. This will be his first album since the release of his last comeback called B which came out in January 2022.
