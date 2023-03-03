King Charles ‘pulling the plug’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘could seriously backfire’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sidelining from the Royal Family could reportedly ‘backfire’ massively on King Charles, experts warn.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English.

She issued her warning in a piece for the Daily Mail and it states, “If the Crown Estate's decision to pull the plug on Harry and Meghan's lease is both a practical and financial one, it is also a move that could seriously backfire.”



“Not only will it add another log onto Harry and Meghan's pyre of alleged injustices against them (and surely enough beef for another chapter of any forthcoming book) it severs, once and for all, any physical ties the couple have with the UK.”

“And because they will no longer benefit from the ring-fence of security that Windsor affords them, the duke and duchess will inevitably argue – no doubt through court cases and 'friends' briefing the media – that any future visits to Britain for them and their children are infinitely more complex now.”