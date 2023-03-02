'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals her 'closet lost all its color' while filming series

Netflix Wednesdsay famed actress Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the comedy-horror series of 2022 revealed that she took inspiration from her character to develop her personal style.
In an interview with The Cut, the actress said "When I was working on Wednesday, I suddenly only ever wore black," she added "I didn't know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color."
The 20-year-old actor became a recognosible face from Netflix hit psychological-thriller You, then she became the latest sensation from her character Wednesday Addams created by cartoonist Charles Addams.
While she told that she has played characters whose outfits were not "good representation" of what she would wear, Wednesday Addams' fashion inspires her as she becomes latest ambassador for Adidas.
"I like the purple pieces," she explained while talking about the athletic line's new sportswear of the outlet.
"Maybe it's because, after Wednesday, I just don't wear a lot of color. Now I feel like I tend to stick to darker and more earthy tones, so I like them because they look really good on everyone but also kind of push me to try something new."
Netflix series Wednesday debuted on the streaming platform in November, 2022 and the titular role played by Ortega gave her worldwide fame and success.
