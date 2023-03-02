Jason Derulo pens book for 'creative people'

Jason Derulo has written his first book titled ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’. The Savage Love singer promises to share his ‘15 tried-and-true rules’ for ‘increased productivity, self-mastery, and success in any pursuit’.



Derulo took to social media to reveal what inspired him to write the book:

“When I was a kid, I used to watch my mom around the house. I don’t think she ever stopped working – cooking, cleaning, folding, tidying, organizing. That woman never took a break. Her work ethic wiggled its way into my DNA, too,” he wrote. “Before I was ten years old, I was putting in serious hours singing and songwriting, and the only fuel I had was my belief that I would make it.”

“I started on TikTok way wayyyyy before it was cool – it was just me and a bunch of high school kids posting weird videos! During that time I had this amazing front row seat to the creativity and hustle of an entire generation of young artists, content creators, video makers, comedians, influencers, and entrepreneurs. However, I know this to be a fact: creative people need a plan. It is impossible to dedicate to a dream without a practice to make it a reality.”

In its press release, the upcoming book has been billed as a type of instructive guide for those in creative fields. Published by HarperCollins, the book is set to release on June 27th, 2023. HarpersCollins will also offer an audiobook narrated by Derulo.