Prince Andrew to be rewarded by King Charles for his silence: Harry punished for boasting

King Charles III is giving befitting response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks on the palace.

The monarch has reportedly decided to reward his younger brother Prince Andrew for his silence and steadfastness to the Firm, who was striped of his royal titles and patronages over sex scandal.

The King appeared reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempts to cause damages to the royal family as he's closing doors on the Sussexes and giving the couple's home in Windsor to the Duke of York, according to a new report.

The five-bedroom house in Home Park, Windsor, was offered to the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew last week, according to The Sun, with the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now arranging for their remaining belongings to be sent to them in the United States where they live with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.



It has not been confirmed whether Andrew has accepted the offer. The cottage is much smaller than the property he has now, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion set in 98 acres at Windsor Great Park, which has been his home since 2003. He lives there with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

However, royal experts, historians and critics are sharing their opinions on the latest developments as they are considering it a warning to the disgruntled royals who are damaging the Firm for their personal gains.