Prince Harry 'froze mid sentence' as he confessed love to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is recalling saying I love you to Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex describes the night in Nott Cott when he said the three magical words.

Harry pens: “As I smelt the garden, and considered this new life, cherished this new life, Meg was sitting on the other side of the kitchen, scooping Wagamama from cartons into bowls. Without thinking I blurted out: I don’t know, I just… I had my back to her.”

Harry then continues: “I froze, mid-sentence, hesitant to go on, hesitant to turn around. You don’t know what, Haz? I just… Yes? I love you. I listened for a response. There was none. Now I could hear her, or feel her, walking towards me. I turned and there she was, right before me.”

“I love you too, Haz,” Meghan replied.