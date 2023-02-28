Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ producers hit with new lawsuit, crew members claim PTSD syndrome

File footage

Alec Baldwin and Rust movie productions have been charged by the film’s crew members, claiming that they have experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder due to the shooting death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions, LLC and El Dorado Pictures were named in a negligence lawsuit filed by three former crew members; Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price.

The crew members have filed for compensatory and punitive damages following injuries suffered on set, "including, but not limited to, hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock," per the suit.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital stated, "On October 21, 2021, Defendant Alexander R. Baldwin III fired a Colt .45 revolver towards the crew on the set of the movie Rust, killing the film’s Director of Photography – Halyna Hutchins – and injuring Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price ("Plaintiffs").

"These injuries were caused by Defendants’ failure to follow industry safety rules. Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

Baldwin has denied he pulled the trigger of the gun which killed Hutchins. Last week, the 30 Rock actor pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter.