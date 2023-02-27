King Charles III angered by Elton John and Spice Girls ahead of Coronation?

King Charles III's Coronation celebrations do not seem to go as planned after several A-lister celebrities shunned their invitations to perform at the landmark event, raising eyebrows among the concerns.

After Ed Sheeran, Adele, Robbie Williams and Harry Styles' denial to perform at the ceremony, few more big names from the music industries like Elton John and Spice Girls have also reportedly snubbed invites to be the part of British new monarch's celebrations, sparking worry among the planners.

The 74-year-old King, who would be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, is reportedly upset and angry over the latest development.

One royal source told The Sun: "Organisers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges.



"Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work. Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime."

Elton John, the Spice Girls, and Harry Styles are among the A-list celebrities who have denied to perform at the big Windsor Castle concert this summer. Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald among others are due to headline the concert.