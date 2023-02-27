Meghan Markle jealous of Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who has publicly shared her feelings about Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton, is allegedly jealous of the Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex, who was fully enjoying his live with his elder brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate before marrying Meghan, has also changed his mind.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, previously claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'jealous' of Kate and William.

"I believe that Harry and Meghan are bitterly jealous of the Prince and Princess of Wales," she told Express UK. The expert went on claiming that Harry. during his childhood, often told people that "he wanted to be King".

"[Meghan and Harry] failed to acknowledge that the public loved them thanks to a platform that the institution gave the both of them. William and Catherine's issues with Meghan had nothing to do with jealousy. Their values were just dramatically different than Meghan Markle's," she concluded.

However, a ne reports also suggests that Meghan Loves to live a lavish lifestyle and wants to be the Queen of her own Kingdom instead of living an ordinary life.

Another royal expert Tom Bower - who penned "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" - has claimed that Meghan is “money-obsessed” and wants a lavish lifestyle involving rides in luxury cars and “private jets on command”.



He went on to claim that Meghan even married the King Charles and Princess Diana's younger son for that reason.