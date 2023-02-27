Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox haven't 'split' but they're 'barely hanging on'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven't called it quits yet but they are facing problems in their relationship, revealed source.

An insider spilt to In Touch Weekly that the Jennifer’s Body actor and the rapper have a “toxic” relationship and are “barely hanging on.”

“Megan is at her wits’ end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement,” the insider revealed.

“She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!”

The insider went on to add that “there is concern” for Fox, adding, “I’ve never seen her like this over any man in any situation.”

“She is over his immature and ridiculous antics,” the source added of the Transformers actor. “The tension is at a boiling point.”

The actor’s close pals are also “worried about her and would like to see her move on,” the insider claimed, adding, “If the relationship survives, everyone closest to her will be shocked.”

Fox first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.