'Only Murders in the Building' stars open SAG Awards with skit

Only Murders in the Building stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin opened the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with a funny sketch.

In the sketch Selena arrives to put an end to the debate between Martin and Steve after they find out that they’re both nominated in the same category at the show. However Selena is there to serve them a slice of humble pie. She assures them they’ll most likely lose.

Selena and her cast mates from the hit mystery comedy-drama are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a comedy Series. This is the second time the trio has been nominated for this category. They lost to Ted Lasso in 2022. Selena’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row, as well.

Earlier this year, Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards for her role as Mabel in the hit Hulu show. The three actors are currently filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building. The show follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who are fixated with true crime stories and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.