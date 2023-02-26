King Charles needs to stay calm amid Harry and Meghan's stunts

King Charles III, who's set to be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on May 6, has been urged to stay calm during the ongoing crisis within the family.

The 74-year-old monarch, who has not responded to any of Meghan and Harry's allegations and efficiently executing his royal job to win hearts of his people, needs to be more careful and stay cool during this turbulent time when anti-monarchy campaign is growing in some of his realms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also caused some damage to the monarchy with their tell-all interviews, documentary and Harry's book.

Previously, Charles appeared frustrated in a moment caught on camera as his wife Queen Consort Camilla lagged behind during an impromptu walkabout in Wales last month.



The couple visited Wrexham where they greeted members of the public in the city centre. The Queen Consort got stuck with fans while greeting the people gathered to see them. The monarch was caught on camera loosing his cool as he asked aides to retrieve Camilla who had fallen behind.

Prince William and Harry's father can be heard saying: "Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her but she goes on."

The video went viral and prompted a string of comments from Twitter users, with many branding them a "typical married couple".

However, King Charles has appeared to be a very smart king and sensible head of the family after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and perfectly dong his royal job.