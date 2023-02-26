Prince William fears his wife Kate Middleton won't speak to him if England lose

Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and his wife Kate Middleton has the same role with the English Rugby Football Union, has cracked a joke with injured soldiers before the game, fearing "my wife won't speak to me."



The couple met injured soldiers who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust - and cracked a joke about their support for different teams ahead of the game. William admitted being concerned about a "tense" journey home if England lost as he feared "my wife won't speak to me."



The future king told injured players: "It's going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening." Kate laughed as she was asked about her support for England during the match, saying: "The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I'm looking forward to that."

They also officially opened the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of Wales vs England Six Nations Match.

Prince and Princess of Wales cheered on opposite sides as the couple supported two different teams as patron during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday.