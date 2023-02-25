Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fractures’ with Prince William ‘have been seismic’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of creating seismic level fractures that have invaded all their relationships.
This claim has been shared by royal author Christopher Andersen.
His admissions came during the course of his chat with Fox News Digital.
There, Mr Andersen claimed, “The fracture has been seismic, particularly in light of Harry's scathing attacks on his brother in Spare.”
In light of this, Mr Andersen wondered, “Harry and Meghan can't possibly imagine that William and Kate will greet him with open arms, or at this point even pretend to regard the Sussexes with anything other than chilly disdain.”
Tom Cruise spoke about his onscreen reunion with costar Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Michael Jackson tied the knot to Lisa Marie Presley in 1994 but their marriage lasted for less than two years
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living right next to the King at St James's...
King Charles issued new warnings amid growing anti-monarchy protests
The actor discusses how he has changed as he comes into his 30s
The Berlinale ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe´s top cinema showcases