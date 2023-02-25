Meghan Markle dogs 'howled' after looking at paparazzi outside house everyday

Meghan Markle was traumatised by constant media intrusion by the paparazzi.

After the news of her romance with Prince Harry broke out, the British media began actively chasing the actress, camping outside her home.

Expressing his feelings from the events, Harry pens in his memoir 'Spare': "I did too, a little. I felt helpless, and this, I realized, was my Achilles heel. I could deal with most things so long as there was some action to be taken. But when I had nothing to do…I wanted to die. There was no real respite for Meg once she was inside her house. Like every previous night, paps and so-called journalists knocked at her door, rang the bell, constantly. "

Harry then adds how Meghan's pets were equally affected by this.

"Her dogs were losing their minds. They couldn’t understand what was happening, why she wasn’t answering the door, why the house was under assault. As they howled and paced in circles she cowered in the corner of her kitchen, on the floor," they added.

"After midnight, when things quietened down, she dared to peep through the blinds and saw men sleeping in cars outside, engines running," Harry reveals.