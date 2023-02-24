Priyanka Chopra drops video montage of Jonas brothers 'Wings' concert in Vegas

Priyanka Chopra shares a video from backstage of the Jonas brothers Wings concert in Vegas.
In the video, Nick can be seen walking backstage holding daughter Malti Marie in his arms. The singer is on his way to get up the stage to perform along with his brothers. While he is walking, PC can be heard saying ‘backstage’ in the video.
The montage gives a soothing vibe to the eyes as it sums up the entire concert in a few minutes. From walking backstage to celebrating the successful night, it makes a fan feel as if they didn’t miss out the Jonas brothers concert.
The video also showed Nick and brothers performing on stage while the crowd enjoys. He also takes selfies with fans later on.
Amongst the crowd, Chopra also stood in between them. She danced and cheered for her husband while he was on stage for his performance.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Hollywood’s romantic comedy film Love again that is set to release in the USA on May 12, reports PinkVilla.
