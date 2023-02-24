Sridevi's fifth death anniversary: Husband Boney Kapoor shares their 'fist picture' together

Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018

On Sridevi death fifth death anniversary, Boney Kapoor shares first picture of the two together.

The picture he shared is from 1984 as mentioned in the caption. The caption read: “My First Picture…. 1984.”

The black and white photo is seemingly taken from a movie set in which both Boney and Sridevi look young. Sridevi is dressed in a traditional dress with heavy jewellery whereas Boney wore a button down shirt. The duo posed for the camera while flashing their million dollar smiles.

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra once sent Kapoor to convince the gorgeous actress for a romantic musical play Chandini (1989). Therefore, the fans on social media are guessing if the picture was taken back during that moment. One of them wrote: “I guess this was taken when you went south to offer her Chandni on behalf of Yash Chopra.” Meanwhile, other fans on the internet claimed that they miss the versatile actress.

Boney also shared another photo where Sridevi can be seen kissing her husband on the cheek while he is smiling. The caption on the picture read: "Just expressing.” These iconic throwback pictures are leaving fans teary eyed.

