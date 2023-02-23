Dwayne Johnson stopped by police officers in Texas

Actor, producer, and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson got stopped by the police in Texas on Wednesday, February 22. ‘The Rock’ as he is known from his wrestling days, took it all in good humour; literally.



Johnson was asked to pull over outside an XFL Stadium as part of a routine check. The actor took the opportunity to make a joke about guns, even as the police began to inspect his car.

The Scorpion King star shared the incident on TikTok alongside a video, where he was asked to stop his car and unlock the doors.

"Can you please do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?" the officer says, as Johnson's passenger records the moment.

"I can, and I got a lot of guns in here," Johnson says, flexing with biceps and adding, "These kind."

The officer laughs at the joke, and Johnson adds, "There's always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You're welcome."

"Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome" the movie star captioned the post. "XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe. "