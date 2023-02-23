Shawn Mendes shares he’s ready to make music again after mental health recovery

Shawn Mendes discussed his potential musical come back following his mental health recovery.
The Señorita singer, 24, has left his fans excited after he said, “I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to start making some songs,’ which is exciting.”
Shawn, in his latest interview with Wall Street Journal, reflected on his journey of prioritizing his health and said, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”
The Mercy singer, who was forced to cancel his live shows just one week before his Wonder tour last summer, after admitting he was “not at all ready for how difficult” the shows would be after the pandemic, shared the process was to maintaining personal boundaries.
“Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life,” Shawn explained.
He said that the recovery process has been “the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”
