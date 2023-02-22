Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans hits back at her for not staying with 'reality' of their divorce

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans call a scathing response to her podcast interview in which she said that she spent nights "on the couch" before their "nasty" divorce.



After watching the preview of Kelsea Ballerini's latest Call Her Daddy podcast, Morgan Evans hit back with his inflammable Instagram post on Tuesday, February 21.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved will all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Morgan, 37, wrote.

The Kiss Somebody singer-songwriter added, "She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps."

"All I ask if that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short," Morgan pleaded to his fans.

Kelsea and Morgan began dating in 2016 and tied the knot a year later in an intimate wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The couple announced their separation in August 2022. Morgan may have not been the one to make the decision as he shared in his divorce announcement, "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."