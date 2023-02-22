Ranbir Kapoor reveals what he felt the moment when Raha was born

Ranbir Kapoor talks about the moment Raha was born

As Ranbir Kapoor makes promotional rounds for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he also talks about his daughter Raha and how he felt when she was born.

Ranbir opened up about his relationship and feelings about his daughter Raha. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt became parents to Raha in November. He revealed that he doesn’t want to leave her side and wants to spend all his time with her.





For promotional session, he opted for an off-green jacket over a white tee and paired it with classic blue jeans. When he was asked about his feelings after having a daughter, he explained how he doesn’t want to work anymore and stay at home with her all the time.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to be released on March 8, 2023. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in prodigal roles.