Fans worried after seeing startling bruises on members from this K-pop girl group

Fans are concerned after seeing bruises on girl group Purple Kiss

Fans are concerned after seeing large bruises on the members from girl group Purple Kiss. The group is known for having complex choreographies, but it seems it has gone a little too far as fans raise concerns about the members’ physical health.



The band debuted in 2021 under the company RBW and have gained a steady fan base ever since for their unique sound and for standing out from the other girl groups that have debuted in the last couple of years.

They recently came out with their new song Sweet Juice, but even before the release of the album, the members had talked about how their choreographies can be quite difficult. This is especially true for the track Intro: Save Me from their latest comeback.

The group performed both tracks on Inkigayo and executed the choreographies very well. After the performance, however, the members shared their pictures, including youngest member Swan.

According to Koreaboo, fans were outraged after seeing the large bruises on the member’s knees. They took to calling out their agency for not giving them proper padding and giving them choreographies that are evidently a physical burden.