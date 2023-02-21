Liam Neeson laments 'embarrassing' interview with ABC's 'The View'

Taken star Liam Neeson voiced his displeasure after an 'embarrassing' interview with ABC’s The View.

While Neeson appeared on the talk show to promote his film, Marlowe, the segment focused mainly on one of the hosts, Joy Behar's obsession with the actor. The talk show even televised a medley of clips showing Behar making comments like: "I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson."

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem," Neeson told Rolling Stone.

"I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion."

"And then our segment starts, and it's just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed," he continued.

"I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?"

In his latest film Marlowe, the actor plays a private eye in 1939 Los Angeles who’s hired by heiress (Diane Kruger) to find her former lover (François Arnaud), is now in theatres.