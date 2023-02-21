Angelina Jolie, daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt make rare appearance together in New York City

File footage

Angelina Jolie took her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt on a day out in New York City on Monday. The Hollywood icon wowed her fans with her gorgeous appearance.



The Eternals star, 47, looked stunning in a long gray wool coat with a charcoal gray co-ord underneath.

Jolie finished her glam with large black sunglasses. Zahara, 18, on the other hand, was spotted clad in a navy blue top and blue skinny jeans.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed their day in the big city after it was reported that Jolie received her 164-page FBI dossier – highlighting her explosive fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt that occurred on their private jet in 2016.

For those unversed, Jolie called the cops after Pitt poured beer on her, red wine on the children, and even shook her.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face, he also grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” Jolie’s lawyer reported at the time of filing the case.