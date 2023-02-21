Selena Gomez shares her ‘favorite moment’ with Courtney Lopez, leaves fans in awe

Selena Gomez cherished her special friendship with Courtney Lopez. The Wolves singer shared her favorite moment with her pal and left the internet gushing over it.
Gomez, 30, took to her Instagram handle on Monday and dropped an adorable click from Lopez’s wedding.
The Only Murders in the Building star penned a heartfelt caption. “Though I am blessed in having so many people in my life that are so special. But this one right here, has my heart captured like no one else,” Gomez wrote.
“Court, your grace, integrity, class, determination and your love for God has set a beautiful example to me. You’re an amazing friend, wife, daughter, sister and a true leader. I love you sweet girl,” the Calm Down singer shared.
Gomez concluded her post, saying, “(One of my favorite moments with you!”
The Wizard of Waverly Place star’s latest post came after she addressed the scrutiny about her appearance.
Gomez said she’s not a model and “never will be,” telling critics to “go away” if they don’t like it during a TikTok live session.
