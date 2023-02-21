Shah Rukh Khan's make-up artist shares his unseen photo, also calls him 'chivalrous'

Shah Rukh's make-up artist shares a shirtless picture of him from the bts of 'Besharam Rang'

Shah Rukh Khan’s make-up artist Preetisheel Singh D’Souza praises him, says words fall short while describing the great actor.

Preeti, on her Instagram handle, shared an unseen photo of Khan from the sets of Pathaan and described him in the post. She also shared her working experience with the actor.

According to her, SRK is smart, thoughtful, chivalrous, generous and funny. “"itty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing @iamsrk. Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you.”

The picture she shared is from the behind the scenes of Besharam Rang and is one temperature raising click. The actor donned down a green cargo pants with a necklace. He posed for the camera with his make-up artist in a shirt-less look.

Film Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Aanad and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh plays the role of a RAW agent sent to exile. Meanwhile, John Abraham plays a former-RAW agent who turns against the country. Shah Rukh is called upon from exile to stop John from creating a chaos in the country, reports PinkVilla.

