Prince Harry makes history as first member of royal family to take UK govt to court

Britain's King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is the first member of the royal family to take the UK government to court, costing British taxpayers $360,000.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US after leaving the royal family in 2020, were no longer allowed to use their “royal highness” styling or to receive public funds for royal duties. The UK Home Office also stripped the couple – who retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – of their right to a royal police escort.



Meghan's hubby appeared unhappy with the decision and filed for a judicial review, marking the first time a member of the royal family had filed a case against the UK government. The legal battle has cost the taxpayers $357,000, according to data obtained though the Freedom of Information Act.

The couple's representatives, at the time of filing the case in 2021, pointed out that Meghan and Harry's private security force had no jurisdiction in the UK or access to UK intelligence. The statement added that Prince Harry offered to pay for the cost of the police protection, but the offer was dismissed.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement said. “While [Prince Harry’s] role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family,”

The first hearing of the case was held in February 2022, at the High Court of Justice in London. The court heard that Prince Harry wanted to bring his son Archie and daughter Lilibet on a visit from the US, but was “unable to return to his home” because it was too dangerous.

Prince Harry and the UK Home Office's legal battle will continue next April. It’s not clear whether it will be resolved by May 6, when King Charles III will have his coronation ceremony.

