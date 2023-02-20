Meghan Markle ‘has no respect’ in ‘province she values above all’ Hollywood

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being ridiculed for thinking they ‘carry’ clout in Hollywood.



This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail, and it reads, “You have to wonder what the mood is in Montecito this morning, the online reaction from us 'normal people' nothing short of a rousing standing ovation.”



“Do Harry and Meghan get it now? Do they understand that they are laughingstocks not just around the world, but in the province Meghan values above all others — Hollywood?”

'South Park': Grade A+. Chef's kiss. This was a perfect episode. The only possible criticism: What took Trey Parker and Matt Stone so long?”