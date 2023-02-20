'Pathaan' writer claims 'Shah Rukh Khan has huge contribution in the script'

Shridhar Raghavan says 'Shah Rukh Khan gave lots of suggestions pertaining to the action bits'

Pathaan’s writer Shridhar Raghavan says that actor Shah Rukh has a huge contribution in the script of Pathaan.

Film performed really well at the box office not only because of its action-packed sequences but also because of the humour and charisma of the Pathaan’s character.

The writer said: “We went to Shah Rukh sir very early on and told him about our plan and how we want the character to shape. Thereafter, he brought more layers into it. If we brought twenty per cent to the script, he brought about eighty per cent to it. A lot of the vulnerability, humour and self-effacing trait in the character was brought in by him.”

“He contributed a lot to the idea of a squad of people who aren’t allowed to be a part of the service anymore - JOCR. He told us that these people need not be so tough. In War (2019), the character played by Tiger (Shroff; actor) had a slight eye defect, which was crucial in the plotting. Keeping that in mind, Shah Rukh sir told us that such people can come together and form a squad.”

As per Raghavan: “The humour and the idea of how Pathaan talks came from him. He also added layers and gave inputs on the scene where he’s at a hospital after failing a mission and is injured. He’s also heavily into action and so, he gave lots of suggestions pertaining to the action bitsgave lots of suggestions pertaining to the action bits”, reports News18.

Siddharth Aanad’s directorial film Pathaan has collected over INR 1000 crore globally.