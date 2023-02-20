Prince Harry 'hopscotched the continents' to find Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is opening up about his first thought after looking at Meghan Markle in 2016.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’ the Duke of Sussex reveals looking at Meghan on Instagram and getting fascinated by her antics.

He pens: “In my feed I saw a video: My friend Violet. And a young woman. They were playing with a new app that put silly filters on your photos. Violet and the woman had dog ears, dog noses, long red dog tongues hanging out. Despite the canine cartoon overlay, I sat up straighter. This woman with Violet…my God. I watched the video several times, then forced myself to put down the phone. Then picked it up again, watched the video again.”

Harry at the instant told himself: “I’d traveled the world, from top to bottom, literally. I’d hopscotched the continents. I’d met hundreds of thousands of people, I’d crossed paths with a ludicrously large cross-section of the planet’s seven billion residents. For thirtytwo years I’d watched a conveyor-belt of faces pass by and only a handful ever made me look twice. This woman stopped the conveyor-belt. This woman smashed the conveyor-belt to bits. I’d never seen anyone so beautiful.”

Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018