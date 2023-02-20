Matt Damon reveals a brand new project on Ukraine is in 'early stages'

Matt Damon revealed he is authorising a project on Ukraine while speaking at the Berlin Film Festival.

Matt Damon was present at the press conference for the documentary Kiss the Future at the Berlin Film Festival, which is on the struggle of Sarajevo citizens during the Bosnian War.



As per Variety, the Oscar-winning actor was asked if he is following in the footsteps of Sean Penn, who is making Superpower, a film on the war in Ukraine.

He replied he’s “watched as everyone has with horror that unfolded there in the last year," and although they "don’t have anything on it right now there isn’t any doubt that we’ll be doing."



"I actually do have somebody over there researching one, but it’s in its early stages,” he continued, without giving further detail.

Damon, 52 also shared he's not met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky but "got a chance to meet his wife in New York during the UN General Assembly."

"I think a lot of wonderful films are being made about it now. I’m sure there will be many, many more made going forward," added Damon.



