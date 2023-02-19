Paul Rudd names THIS film when asked about his favourite Indian movie

Paul Rudd also praised the three Indian films nominated in the Oscars 2023

Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently interviewed The Ant Man actor Paul Rudd.

While having conversation with him, Vikas asked him about numerous things like; diet and favourite food. The one that caught attention was the question about his favourite Indian film.

Taking it to his isntagram, the chef shared the video of the interview with a caption that read: “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the world. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd and Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.”

When he asked Paul about favourite Indian film, he replied by saying: “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.”

Khanna also reminded the Friends actor about the other two Indian nominations in the Oscars. He praised the films and the filmmakers, said “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such a difference.”

As per IndiaToday, Paul Rudd has returned as Ant-man once again to continue his adventure in latest film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The film released in theatres on February 17.

