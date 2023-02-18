'Judge Mathis' and 'The People’s Court' bidding farewell after more than two decades at Warner Bros.

Judge Mathis and The People’s Court are ending at Warner Bros after running successfully for more than two decades.



Judge Mathis will wrap after 24 seasons whereas the most recent adaptation of The People’s Court will end after season 26.



According to Variety, both shows that come from Warner Bros. were decided to end due to the "declining nature of the daytime syndication landscape."

In 2018 Judge Mathis won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004.



Former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court, Judge Greg Mathis, is the longest-running Black male host on television.

Similarly, The People’s Court is the longest-running traditional court show, that won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021.





